MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas Crater of Diamonds State Park visitor hit a sizable jackpot during a dig on March 4.

Murfreesboro resident David Anderson, a regular park visitor, discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while sifting gravel. The site was in the West Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area.

Anderson mistook the diamond initially.

“At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny,” he said. “Once I picked it up, I realized it was a diamond!”

Murfreesboro resident David Anderson is a regular to the park and said he has found more than 400 gems during his visits. (Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism)

A park spokesperson said Anderson has found more than 400 diamonds in the park over the past 16 years, adding that 15 of the diamonds he recovered have been more than one carat.

Prospectors often name their diamonds, and Anderson was no different. He named the diamond “B.U.D.” for “Big Ugly Diamond” by taking note of the gem’s mottled brown color and pitted surface.

Officials said Anderson’s diamond is the largest gem park staff have registered since September 2021, when a visitor from Granite Bay, California discovered a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.

A 3.29-carat brown diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park by David Anderson, Murfreesboro, Arkansas, on March 4, 2023. Photo courtesy Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

Anderson’s is the largest brown diamond found in the park since the Kinard Friendship Diamond, a 9.07-carat gem found on Labor Day 2020. The Kinard Friendship Diamond was discovered by Kevin Kinard of Maumelle and is the second-largest diamond found at the park.

So far this year, 124 diamonds have been found at the park, officials said. The park averages two diamonds found by visitors each day.