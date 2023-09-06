(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is investigating the escape of Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante, according to Acting Prison Warden Howard Holland.

In a briefing on Wednesday, officials showed video of Cavalcante’s escape — seen in the video player below — as he climbed a prison exercise yard wall to access the roof and pushed through razor wire on August 31. Video of the escape has been turned over to criminal investigators.

Video: Danelo Cavalcante’s escape

Officials provided a timeline of Cavalcante’s escape:

8:33 a.m. – Cavalcante’s block enters the outdoor exercise yard

8:51 a.m. – Cavalcante escapes from the yard by climbing a wall, pushing through razor wire, running across a roof, scaling a fence, and pushed through more razor wire

9:35 a.m. – Cavalcante’s block returns from the yard

9:45 a.m. – Officers notify officials of a missing inmate and a special count is held

9:48 a.m. – Central control is informed Cavalcante was not there

9:50 a.m. – Prison is locked down

10:01: Public escape siren airs, public is notified

A tower officer did not observe Cavalcante’s escape, authorities explained, and his disappearance was discovered as part of the inmate count. The officer is on administrative leave and why they did not see or report the escape is part of the investigation.

Cavalcante has been spotted six times since he escaped, most recently Tuesday night when he was seen in a residential area but soon disappeared into the woods. He had been spotted Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him walking through the garden’s grounds.

That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south Tuesday after they determined Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter set by hundreds of law enforcement officers, including heavily armed police.

Cavalcante received a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021, and escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison. Prosecutors say he killed her to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a 2017 killing back in Brazil.

He had been captured in Virginia after Brandao’s killing and authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Pennsylvania State police search the woods and a creek in Pennsbury Township, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Murderer Danelo Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A vehicle leaves the Chester County Correctional Complex as the search continues for Danelo Cavalcante in Pocopson Township, Pa., on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison. Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Heavily armed law enforcement officers move along Rt. 52 as the search continues for Danelo Cavalcante in Pocopson Township, Pa., on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison. Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A heavily armed law enforcement officer runs on a potential sighting of Danelo Cavalcante in Pocopson Township, Pa. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison last Thursday. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Longwood Gardens remains closed as the search continues for prison escapee, Danelo Cavalcante, in Pocopson Township, Pa. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Murderer Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Pennsylvania State Police block Creek Road in Chadds Ford, Pa. after a possible sighting as the search continues on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 for Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from Chester County Prison. The State Police set up a 3-mile perimeter after the sighting of the escapee. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The search continues for Danelo Cavalcante in Pocopson Township, Pa., on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Murderer Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A biker passes by Pennsylvania State Police Officers blocking off a road as the search continues for the escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Chadds Ford, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept., 6, 2023. Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Signs warning locals and drivers passing through to remain vigilant as the manhunt continues for the escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Chadds Ford, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept., 6, 2023. Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Pennsylvania State Police Officers walk on a blocked off road as the search continues for the escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante in Chadds Ford, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Holland says a similar inmate escape in May at the prison led to security upgrades upon the recommendations of a contracted security service, including razor wire. New proposals are being developed to fully enclose all outside exercise yards and policies are being reviewed.

State Police say they are continuing to provide updates to area schools that may close due to the search.

Those who live in the area are asked to review security footage and secure any outbuildings, homes, and vehicles. Those who believe they have seen Cavalcante are asked to call 911.

Rewards for Cavalcante’s capture have increased to $20,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.