FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says that a surveillance video was captured of Vicky White at a hotel in Florence.

Officials say that the time stamp on the video is wrong and to add 1 hour and 10 minutes to the time stamp provided. The correct time would be 6:30 a.m. on April 29, the day of the escape.

Officials have also said that she stayed for two nights and paid with her credit card.