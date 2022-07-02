UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief Pete Arredondo will resign from his seat on the Uvalde City Council, according to a local newspaper’s report.

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3. The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde,” Arredondo told the Uvalde Leader-News.

The resignation announcement comes amid demands for Arredondo step down from the position after questions were raised about his response to the Robb Elementary school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

According to a statement obtained by NBC News from the City of Uvalde, it had not received a letter of resignation from Arredondo yet.

“While it is the right thing to do, no one from the City has seen a letter or any other documentation of his resignation, or spoken with him,” the city said in the statement.

Delays in the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School have become the focus of federal, state and local investigations.

Arredondo testified during a private Texas House committee hearing June 21, but he did not answer any questions from reporters as he left the chamber.

According to reports, Arredondo remains on administrative leave from the UCISD police department since June 22.

There is no indication Arredondo will resign from the UCISD position. Lt. Mike Hernandez was named as the interim chief while Arredondo is on leave.

On June 7, Arredondo did not attend the Uvalde City Council meeting, despite being newly elected to the role.