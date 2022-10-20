(NewsNation) — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady seems to have landed himself in trouble again after recent comments on his podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, “Let’s Go” went viral Monday.

In speaking with onetime NBA champion and former league MVP Kevin Durant, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback compared life-work balance of preparing for the NFL season to going off to war.

“It’s starting to get tricky, though, as I get older and age because I’m starting to experience more as a man outside of me being an athlete,” Durant said. “So, it’s like, where is the balance? It’s definitely been a mental obstacle trying to figure out what’s a good balance between the two.”

Durant’s comments led Brady to compare his view on balancing work and life during the NFL season.

“You know — and you feel certainly me being 45,” Brady said to the Brooklyn Nets star. “Now, it’s like, do I just think the same way? Do I still? I almost look at like a football season, like you’re going away on deployment here and military. And it’s like, man, here I go again.”

While Brady wasn’t trying to make a one-to-one comparison of the NFL season to military deployment, his comments reflected his belief that the NFL season removes him from all the other aspects of his life — except for competing.

“When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done,” he said.

Either way, the comments have set Twitter ablaze — with fans, military veterans and everyone in between making their displeasure known.

From taking an 11-day hiatus during training sessions, to being caught at Robert Kraft’s wedding during the season, to the Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors, things have been rough for Brady.

And a 3-3 record doesn’t help.

We’ll see if the certain Hall of Famer can start turning things around this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.