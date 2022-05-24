(NEXSTAR) — A suspect is in custody after an active shooter caused the lockdown of a Texas school district Tuesday, police said.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m. local time that there was an “active shooter” at Robb Elementary, and that the rest of the district was on lockdown.

At 1:06 p.m. Uvalde police announced that a shooter was in police custody.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said staff was “caring for several students in the ER.”

“If you are not an immediate family member, we are asking you to refrain from coming to the hospital at this time,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

A reunification site was set up at local civic center where Robb students are being transported to meet their parents.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 60 miles east of the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.