(WPRI) — If you love candles and the scent of Texas Roadhouse’s honey cinnamon butter, look no further.

The restaurant chain unveiled a new candle that smells just like the butter, which is served alongside its signature rolls.

“You read that right,” the restaurant chain wrote on social media Monday. “We have perfected the scent of the delicious Honey Cinnamon Butter you enjoy on your Fresh-Baked Bread and put it in candle form.”

Honey cinnamon butter fanatics can pre-order the candle beginning Sept. 23. Texas Roadhouse said the link to do so will be released that day on its social media accounts.

The candle will cost $12, according to the restaurant chain.