LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into Monique Brewster’s home on April 27, which she said marked the seventh time a collision of this type has happened.

When comparing pictures of the home when she bought it nearly four years ago to now, seemingly the only aspect that has not changed is its location. The house, with a view of the McCullough Mountain Range, once sported automatic driveway gates to protect her vintage cars, a foyer overlooking the mountains, and a water fountain.

“It was paradise, you know?” Brewster said, looking disappointedly towards her front yard Wednesday morning.

Now, the driveway gates sit immobile off its cracked track, the foyer walls lay on the floor and the water fountain is destroyed. A black Tesla, she said, is just the most recent vehicle to collide with her property, despite the giant boulders she added around it.

“Even before I could see anything, the wall was coming in, and my China cabinet and the things I have in my house fell down on me and knocked me to the ground,” Brewster said, recounting being in the kitchen before the Tesla slammed into her home three weeks ago. “I’m traumatized. I’ve lived the dream of, ‘it was beauty,’ and then now it’s not to me.”

She calls it a recipe for disaster: a corner home on a long stretch of street with no speed bumps or stop signs in sight. But, she also points to a wet street corner.

Monique Brewster shares this photo with KLAS of a previous time a car has come onto her property, this time over boulders she said she placed around the property. (Monique Brewster)

Nexstar’s KLAS observed still water collected on the street in front of her home, flowing down the road for roughly a quarter of a mile from a wall. On the other side is Arizona Charlie’s Boulder RV Park.

Outside Monique Brewster’s east valley home when she purchased it nearly four years ago.(Monique Brewster)

Brewster said the still water frequently sits and turns slimy, meaning less vehicle control for drivers going over it.

“It builds some kind of mercury, like a fish tank-type-of sludge in it, and that’s what’s getting on people’s cars,” Brewster said.

When KLAS asked about the water seemingly flowing from their property, an Arizona Charlie’s representative said its team determined the drain belonged to the county, not them.

Then, when KLAS asked, a Clark County representative said the Public Works Department has not received any complaints of water in the area but deployed workers to investigate because of this story.

“We aren’t sure if the water is due to an underground spring as suggested or if it’s nuisance water from runoff occurring elsewhere. The issue appears to occur intermittently,” the representative wrote in an email.

Until a source is found, Brewster is left with the reminder of each collision in her front yard, with different varieties of tire skid marks to prove it. To her, it’s not if there’s a next time, but when.

“I am so blessed to be alive today, because usually, I am sitting right there, talking to my daughter, admiring the mountains,” Brewster said while pointing to the foyer she once frequented, which is no longer enclosed.

Outside Monique Brewster’s home as of Wednesday. (KLAS)

When asked when she will be able to move, she responded, through tears, “I don’t know, I don’t just have the money to go.”

“I don’t know what else to do. This is my life. This is my home.”

The county representative added that natural aquifers bubble up to the surface and into storm drains in select areas of the valley, but could also not confirm if that is the case here.

Brewester’s daughter has established a GoFundMe campaign to help her mother move out of this property.