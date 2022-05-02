NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While voters head to the polls for State and County Primary elections May 3, Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, has announced a new system to help report voter fraud.

Hargett said Text to Report Voter Fraud system has been implemented to make it “easy for Tennesseans to vote while protecting the integrity of our elections.”

Hargett encourages voters to alert his office to any election day issues so they can take swift action.

In a press released he stated, “I encourage Tennesseans to let us know if they see anything that could be voter fraud and about their voter experience, whether negative or positive.”

Tennesseans can text ‘TN’ to 45995. Then they will get a secure link to submit their concerns to the Division of Elections office.

Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins stated the new system was set up so people know their concerns are going to the right place. “There are other organizations that offer voters ways to report election issues, but those organizations are not affiliated with our office.”

Another way to report issues instead of texting is by calling the Division of Elections Official Election Day Hotline at 1-877-850-4959.

