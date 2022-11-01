MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Takeoff, a member of the Migos rap group, has died, TMZ reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was reportedly shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, law enforcement says the fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley.

Two others were also injured during the shooting, police say.

Takeoff was a part of the award-winning hip-hop trio, Migos. Their hit songs include Bad and Boujee, Stir Fry and Walk It Talk It.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Takeoff was 28.