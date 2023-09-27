PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) – Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to investigate a suspicious death at a hotel near the city’s airport.

The victim, a 66-year-old female, was found unresponsive “with a cloth in her mouth” in her room at the Marriott Airport Hotel on Monday night, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia police told Nexstar in an emailed statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward.

The department has classified the case as a “suspicious death,” according to the email. Her body has been transferred to the local medical examiner.

American Airlines has since confirmed the 66-year-old had been employed as a flight attendant for the carrier.

“We are devastated by this news,” a representative for American Airlines wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar. “Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure all affected have the support they need during this difficult time. We will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement in their investigation.”

The victim had not been publicly identified by police or American Airlines as of Wednesday afternoon. Police also confirmed no arrests had been made.

“The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division,” police said.