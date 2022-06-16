WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington.

According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she and her coworker, Mitchell, were in a verbal altercation with each other. During the argument, Mitchell allegedly came around the front counter and they began to physically fight each other.

Washington also mentioned that Mitchell allegedly took her phone and threw it to the ground, breaking the phone. Washinton and Mitchell were placed under arrest.

Officers then searched Washington’s backpack and discovered ecstasy pills. Mitchell and Washington were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Alaisha Mitchell Desiree Washington

Mitchell was charged with Disturbing the Peace and Washington was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Disturbing the Peace.