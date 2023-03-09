ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a rap concert in New York, police said Thursday.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, was the only person who remained hospitalized following a Sunday evening performance by Memphis, Tennessee, rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory. She died Wednesday night.

Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the show.

Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

The city revoked the venue’s entertainment license on Wednesday while authorities investigate.

The armory’s owner has not responded to numerous emailed requests for comment.