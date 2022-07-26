MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Louis is experiencing a major flooding event Tuesday morning.

On Interstate 70 in the St. Louis area, cars have been abandoned after drivers got stuck in the high water.

Firefighters were seen using a ladder to make a bridge between the window of one driver’s car and trying to coach the man on how to cross in order to get to safety.

From the St. Louis suburb of University City, an apartment building is taking on water. This is not far from Washington University in St. Louis—an area filled with college students.

Several other roads in the area have been closed early Tuesday morning as flash flooding is still severely affecting traffic.