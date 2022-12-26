SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in California were faced with racist language and threats on Christmas Eve.

Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at an In-N-Out location in San Ramon. She said that’s when a man approached them and said, “You’re filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals.”

Kim and her friend laughed in shock. Not long after, the man returned to their table and asked, “Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay sex with him?”

As the exchange continued – and the camera kept recording – Kim’s friend responded with sass at one point, and asked if he could take the man out to dinner. That’s when Kim realized the incident could escalate, and she repeatedly asked her friend to stop engaging with the stranger. The man responded by threatening to spit in their faces.

The pair tried to ignore him, but the man later returned and referred to himself as a slave master and used a homophobic slur. He then said, “See you outside in a minute.”

Kim and her friend decided to wait until the In-N-Out location closed before leaving. The pair asked one of the employees to check outside to be sure he wasn’t still waiting for them. An employee watched as they walked to their car.

Kim later posted the video to her social media pages, where it caught the attention of San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson. Carlson retweeted her video and asked the pair to reach out. Kim said they have been in touch with police to investigate the incident.

On Sunday, Carlson tweeted a photo of the suspect. Carlson says the photo was taken on Christmas morning when the man in the photo exhibited “similar behavior.” The vehicle in the photo is a silver Mustang with Florida license plates, according to police.

(Photo courtesy of San Ramon Police Department)

Kim said it was a scary incident, but she’s happy they didn’t get hurt. “My friend and I were a bit shaken after the incident but I’m just grateful we’re both safe and out of harm’s way.”