MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday on an arson-homicide investigation involving a rental dispute.

Sheriff Clardy says the dispute started when the 89-year-old property owner contacted law enforcement because they wanted the residents to leave. They reportedly told deputies the residents hadn’t paid rent in over two years and were waiting them out.

Deputies advised the owner of the eviction process and later spoke with the residents about the process. The residents reportedly expressed concern, stating the owner had been out there several times, and deputies encouraged them to seek a protective order.

Officials say neither the owner nor residents had broken any laws at the time and no arrests were made. According to the sheriff’s office, none of the individuals did what the deputies advised.

On March 2, the MCSO says the property owner returned with a friend and set the structure on fire. Both residents were outside of the home, but the woman ran inside to save their pets.

When law enforcement and firefighters arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames. The male resident told deputies that the owner already left the scene and the woman was still inside.

Once firefighters contained the blaze, they found her remains and the remains of both dogs inside the burned structure.

Deputies found the property owner at a residence in Idabel a short time later. Both the owner and the other suspect involved were arrested and charged with several felonies.

Agencies involved are the McCurtian County Sheriff’s Office, OSBI, State Fire Marshals Office, State Medical Examiners Office, and the Garvin, Idabel, and Millerton Fire Departments. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is continuing to investigate the case.