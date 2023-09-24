(NEXSTAR) — Of the millions of Powerball tickets sold, none were able to match the winning numbers drawn Saturday, catapulting the jackpot to one of the largest ever in the game’s history.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday, September 23 were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66, and red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

There were more than 1.5 million tickets that did win a prize, according to Powerball officials. That includes three tickets — one each in California, Florida, and New York — that matched all five white balls drawn for $1 million prizes each. A ticket in Michigan matched the same numbers, but with the Power Play, the prize grew to $2 million.

Ahead of the next drawing on Monday night, Powerball officials say the jackpot now stands at an estimated $785 million, with a cash value of $367 million.

At that size, it ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot prize, coming in behind a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California; a $1.586 billion jackpot split by three tickets (California, Florida, Tennessee) in 2016; and a $1.08 billion jackpot won by a California ticket in July.

It also ranks among the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, edging out a $768.4 million Powerball won in Wisconsin four years ago:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $785 million (Est. Powerball): Sept. 25, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

It also stands as the fourth lottery jackpot in 2023 to rank among the top 10 largest U.S. jackpots.

Should anyone win in Monday’s drawing, they’ll have to choose between the annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or the $367 million lump sum.

They’ll have to overcome some overwhelming odds, though: a Powerball player has a 1 in 24.9 chance to win any prize, but only a 1 in 292.2 million chance of hitting the jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed as does the record-setting $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month.