COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — A search for a person who was reported missing from another state is underway after a vehicle registered to them was found at a campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this week, according to officials. The person’s identity has not been released.

GSMNP spokesperson Emily Davis said in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side on Friday that Thursday afternoon, at Cosby Campground park rangers found the vehicle of a person who had been reported as missing.

“After performing a hasty search yesterday, the NPS (National Park Service) assembled a larger team to search the area today (Friday),” Davis stated.

The search is not related to a recent missing person alert from Cocke County, according to Davis. The vehicle found at Cosby Campground is registered to an individual from another state.

The Cosby Campground is located within the park near Cosby, Tenn. at an elevation of 2,460 feet. According to the GSMNP information page, Cosby Campground offers campsites for tents as well as RVs.