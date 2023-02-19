SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency services responded to a report of a skydiver with injuries at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the City of Sallisaw Airport, according to a Facebook post from the Sallisaw Police Department.

Heather Glasgow, 44 of Poteau, Okla., participated in a solo skydive when an “unknown issue” resulted in her striking the ground, according to the post.

“Witnesses stated her parachute had fully deployed, but she was in a spin that she did not recover out of,” the post states. “Emergency services tended to her very quickly after the incident and she was transported to Northeastern Health Systems Sequoyah for further treatment.”

Glasgow was pronounced dead at 8:00 p.m.

Sallisaw Police Department said they are working closely with Federal Aviation Administration and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause for the incident.

