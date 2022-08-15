IRVING, Tex. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 75 percent ownership interest in the CW Network, LLC. The CW’s current co-owners, Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery, Inc. will each keep an interest in the network and will produce original scripted content for the network’s 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 broadcast seasons.
Nexstar Media is the parent company of WREG News Channel 3 in Memphis, as well as more than 100 local television stations and websites across the country.
According to Nexstar Media Group, Inc., the transaction is compelling due to the following reasons:
- Establish Nexstar as an important player in advertising video-on-demand services
- Increase Nexstar’s exposure to the national advertising market
- Create more revenue opportunities for Nexstar’s CW affiliates
- Prioritize programming for the network’s broadcast audience
- Diversify Nexstar’s content offerings beyond news
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. expects the transaction to close soon and is looking forward to possibilities in the future.