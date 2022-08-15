IRVING, Tex. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 75 percent ownership interest in the CW Network, LLC. The CW’s current co-owners, Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery, Inc. will each keep an interest in the network and will produce original scripted content for the network’s 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 broadcast seasons.

Nexstar Media is the parent company of WREG News Channel 3 in Memphis, as well as more than 100 local television stations and websites across the country.

According to Nexstar Media Group, Inc., the transaction is compelling due to the following reasons:

Establish Nexstar as an important player in advertising video-on-demand services

Increase Nexstar’s exposure to the national advertising market

Create more revenue opportunities for Nexstar’s CW affiliates

Prioritize programming for the network’s broadcast audience

Diversify Nexstar’s content offerings beyond news

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. expects the transaction to close soon and is looking forward to possibilities in the future.