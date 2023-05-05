LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Netflix is bringing “The Upside Down” to Las Vegas with Stranger Things: The Official Store, the company announced in a press release.

Starting on Friday, May 26, “Stranger Things” fans in Vegas can be immersed in a world of supernatural mystery and 80s nostalgia.

The store will be located inside the Showcase Mall on the Las Vegas Strip. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stranger Things: The Official Store will have exclusive merchandise and interactive photo opportunites. Merchandise collections unique to the Las Vegas store will launch at the same time, including a Pool Collection and a Las Vegas capsule collection.

Stranger Things: The Official Store in Las Vegas (2023) Credit: Netflix

“We are thrilled to bring this retail experience to Las Vegas and give ‘Stranger Things’ fans a chance to celebrate their love of this global phenomenon,” said Greg Lombardo, the head of experiences at Netflix, in the release.

Fans of the show will be able to explore recreations of “Stranger Things” locations, get up close to a Demogorgon, or play games at the Palace Crcade. Locations to be showcased include Joyce Byer’s house, the Starcourt Mall and Vecna’s attic.

Stranger Things: The Official Store has previously opened in cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Chicago and Milan. The Las Vegas location will be the largest store yet, Lombardo said.