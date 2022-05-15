ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KTLA) – One person was killed and another four people were critically injured Sunday in a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the Southern California city of Laguna Woods.

A fifth person also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The shooting happened at a church on the 24000 block El Toro Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The department confirmed one suspect was taken into custody.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to transport “multiple patients,” the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene, officials said.

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.

Check back for updates on this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.