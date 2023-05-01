MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – At least six people are dead and dozens have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pileup south of Springfield, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, shortly before 11 a.m. CT Monday, officers were called to multiple crashes on both the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 55.

Around the same time, authorities reported blackout conditions due to the wind blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway.

The crashes involved roughly 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, according to police.

According to Farmersville Waggoner Ambulance Service, a large number of vehicles were on fire and produced heavy smoke. ISP confirmed two commercial vehicles were on fire but were extinguished.

More than 30 people were transported to hospitals in nearby Litchfield and Springfield. State police officials said at least six people were killed.

Officials added that I-55 is currently shut down in both directions for 28 miles from milepost 52 near Farmersville, to milepost 80 near Divernon.

According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, hazmat workers have been dispatched to the scene.

Video shared from the interstate, seen below, shows the near-blackout conditions and multiple vehicles that have crashed. At some points, it appears visibility is limited to just a few feet.

The National Weather Service has issued a blowing dust warning for three central Illinois counties until Monday night.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s very flat, very few trees,” meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. “It’s been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose.”

ISP said the investigation is in its early stages.

Law enforcement expects the earliest the road will re-open is Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.