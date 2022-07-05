JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has set a hearing in a lawsuit by the state’s only abortion clinic. The suit seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions.

Such a ruling would allow the clinic to remain open.

The law is set to take effect two days after Tuesday’s hearing.

A clinic escort walks past an abortion opponent holding signs as they attempt to dissuade patients from entering the Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Posters supporting abortion line chairs outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., while anti-abortion activist Coleman Boyd, right, uses a sound system to call out to patients entering the medical facility, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The law says if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will be legal only if the pregnant woman’s life is in danger or if a pregnancy is caused by a rape reported to law enforcement.

The clinic’s lawsuit says the Mississippi Supreme Court issued a ruling in 1998 that recognized a right to abortion in the state constitution.