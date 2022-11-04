BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found in Missouri on November 3. The sheriff says that Bush’s baby was also found in a separate location also in McDonald County on November 2. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant.

According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, Ashley Bush died from an apparent gunshot wound.

“This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world, people do evil things and that someone would prey upon a pregnant woman at her most vulnerable state is unimaginable,” Smith said.

Bush’s fiancé, Josh Willis, said he is devasted by the loss of Ashley and the baby named Valkyrie Grace Willis. Willis said Bush will be remembered as a great mother and a caring and kind person. Bush also had three other children.

Amber Waterman, courtesy of McDonald County Jail

Two people are currently in custody, according to the sheriff. Amber Waterman and Jamie Waterman are currently being held in McDonald County Jail. According to Smith, they are both facing federal charges of kidnapping, but more charges could be added later.

According to Smith, the Watermans are husband and wife. Smith also said it is unclear how Ashley Bush and Amber Waterman met online. “Lucy” was a fake name that Amber used online, according to Smith.

Smith said the motive is not clear right now.

Bush went missing on October 31. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bush was last seen in Maysville.

Both Sheriff Holloway and Nathan Smith said the investigation is ongoing.