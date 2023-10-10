(WHTM) — About 70 million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies have been recalled over a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a rolling ball that holds a sour liquid candy can detach from its container and possibly cause choking.

The recall involves the Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy in blue (Blue Razz), red (Strawberry), green (Sour Apple) and pink (Black Cherry) flavors packaged with the branding “Toxic Waste” or “Mega Toxic Waste.”

Though there have been two reports of the rolling ball detaching, no injuries have been reported so far.

The candy was sold at Walmart, Five Below, Amazon, CandyDynamics.com, and other stores nationwide.

Anyone with this candy should immediately stop using it and take it from children. Those with a product not empty of liquid candy can receive a full refund and free return shipping by contacting Candy Dynamics.

Candy Dynamics can be reached by calling 877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or online.