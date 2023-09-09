(The Hill) – MyPillow businessman Mike Lindell went after and repeatedly insulted attorneys questioning him over claims the 2020 election was fraudulent in newly released video of his deposition, in which the prominent Republican donor and conspiracy theorist yells and curses at them.

The video is from Lindell’s deposition for a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer, recorded in March.

“You’re just a lawyer, you’re an ambulance-chasing lawyer, so don’t start with me. I got all day,” Lindell said. “I’ll take as much time as you want, so let’s go. You’re not my boss, you’re just a lawyer, frivolous lawyer.”

Lindell repeatedly blasted Coomer’s attorneys and called the basis of the defamation claim into question.

“This is a frivolous case and if you’re representing this guy and you’ve read this case, you are a disgusting lawyer, period,” he said. “I can’t believe anybody would take this. This is absolutely disgusting, it’s a disgrace to our country, it’s a disgrace to you.”

The deposition came just over a month after Lindell unsuccessfully ran to be the chair of the Republican National Committee. Coomer filed the defamation suit against Lindell in May 2022.

Coomer claims Lindell and his company are “the most prolific vectors of baseless conspiracy theories claiming election fraud in the 2020 election,” the lawsuit reads.

According to the suit, Lindell claimed that Coomer is “a traitor to the United States,” due to his work with Dominion. Lindell also worked alongside a Colorado conspiracy theorist who repeatedly blamed “Eric, the Dominion guy” for rigging the 2020 election against former President Trump.

Dominion separately sued Lindell for defamation in early 2021 seeking $1.3 billion in damages. The company previously sued and settled with Fox News over similar defamation claims.

In the deposition, Lindell continued to insult Coomer’s attorneys.

“Rotten, horrible lawyers like you and the media saying, ‘Oh, Mike Lindell is trying to save this country just to make money.’ I have lost everything I’ve had so far, you got it?” he shouted. “You’re an evil, evil man. There, that’s on the record. Very evil.”

In another line of questioning, the attorney asked Lindell about the company’s customer service protocols. The attorney asked what happens when he receives “lumpy pillow calls.”

“No, they’re not lumpy pillows, that’s not what they call on,” Lindell said. “When you say lumpy pillows, now you’re an a–h— you got that? You’re an a–h— is what you are!”

Lindell’s attorney attempted to stop his client before being interrupted. “No, he’s an a–h—, he’s an ambulance-chasing a–h—!” Lindell continued.

“That’s what you are,” Lindell told Coomer’s attorney. “Lumpy pillows, kiss my a–! Put that in your book. … Nobody calls because of a lumpy pillow.”

In another deposition session last month, Lindell reportedly cut the session short to appear on an episode of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s podcast, Coomer’s attorneys claim.

Lindell was “vulgar, threatening, loud, disrespectful to Dr. Coomer’s counsel and the Court, evasive, and largely non-responsive to questioning,” Coomer’s attorneys said in a court filing.

The attorneys are seeking to get Lindell to pay for the defamation sessions and force him to sit with a judge for additional questioning.