OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A man has been sentenced after authorities say he shot and killed a bald eagle in northeast Nebraska with the intention to eat it. Meanwhile, authorities are still looking for a second man involved in the case.

Domingo Zetino Hernandez, 21, of Guatemala, appeared in federal court in Omaha Tuesday and was sentenced to time served for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska. He has been in custody since March 20. He will also be subject to removal proceedings with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He pleaded guilty in August.

The case began on February 28 when authorities received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Wood Duck Wildlife Management Area in Stanton County. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and made contact with Zetino Hernandez and another man, Ramiro Hernandez Tziquin. The release stated that Zetino Hernandez admitted to shooting a bird and that it was in the trunk of the vehicle.

Authorities searched the trunk and found the carcass of a bald eagle. Zetino Hernandez “admitted to taking and possessing the bald eagle found… without being permitted to do so,” the release states. The sheriff’s office at the time said that the two men were planning on cooking and eating the bird. Authorities cited Zetino Hernandez and Hernandez-Tziquin at the time. The bird carcass and rifle used to kill the bird were taken by Nebraska Game and Parks.

Authorities are still looking for Hernandez-Tziquin. He and Zetino Hernandez were living in Norfolk at the time. Hernandez-Tziquin is believed to have fled the area and may be living with family or associates in Nebraska, Texas, or elsewhere, the release explains.

Anyone with information about where Hernandez-Tziquin may be is asked to contact the United States Fish and Wildlife Service by calling 1-844-FWS-TIPS (1-844-397-8477) or visiting their website. A reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.