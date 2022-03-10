Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2022, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit special agents reviewed a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) containing information regarding possible possession/distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

The report from the NCMEC advised special agents that a user on Kik, an instant messaging app, under the email ryanjonzyjones@gmail.com, was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Special agents reviewed the images included in the CyberTip and discovered videos with a juvenile being raped by an adult female, a juvenile being orally raped by an adult male, and screenshots of images from three videos of child sexual abuse.

On January 12, 2022, special agents prepared a search warrant for the Google and Kik account under the email of ryanjonzyjones@gmail.com. Agents discovered content that included oral/vaginal rapes of juvenile females and males who are believed to be under the age of 13.

Agents compared the videos and images of a White male which later compared to a Louisiana driver’s license photo of 34-year-old Ryan Mitchell Jones. According to special agents, the images appeared to be Jones.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, special agents confirmed that Jones occupied an apartment on the 2700 block of Sterlington Road and on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Jones was charged with 10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and his bond was set at $100,000. As of Thursday, March 10, 2022, Jones has bonded out of jail.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office