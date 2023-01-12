Lisa Marie Presley is shown in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to a hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ reported.

Presley, 54, was taken from her Calabasas home to the hospital after paramedics performed CPR on her, helping her regain a pulse, TMZ added.

The cause of the cardiac arrest is unknown, as is her condition.

Presley, the daughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is a musician herself, with her debut album “To Whom It May Concern” reaching No. 5 on the Billboard charts and earning a gold certification.

She also is known for her high-profile marriages to actor Nicolas Cage — a rabid fan of her father’s — Michael Jackson and musical companions Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

