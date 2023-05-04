WEST HOLLYWOOD (KTLA/NEXSTAR) — After 10 years in West Hollywood, reality star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump, which was often featured in Bravo’s hit show “Vanderpump Rules,” will be closing its doors. Vanderpump, an alum of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” explained the eatery will close on July 5.

The restaurant sits on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Roberston Boulevard. While Vanderpump’s restaurants SUR and TomTom remain main locations for action in the long-running reality series, the construction and opening of Pump were featured in early seasons of both “VPR” and “RHOBH.”

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” read Vanderpump’s statement obtained by PEOPLE magazine.

The reality star revealed that the cause for the closure was the high cost of rent.

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

Sources tell TMZ that the rent was close to a million dollars a year.

Soaring rent is reportedly what caused Vanderpump, and her husband Ken Todd, to close another of their Beverly Hills restaurants, Villa Blanca.

The couple’s remaining restaurants, Sur and TomTom, are close to the area. Vanderpump and Todd are reportedly doing business with Caesars in Las Vegas for at least two restaurants in Sin City.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to TomTom & Sur in the months following! Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together,” the statement concluded.

Among Pump‘s notable food and drink was the “Pump-Tini,” a cocktail composed of vodka, grapefruit, Pavan liqueur and muddled raspberry.

“Vanderpump Rules” is currently airing its 10th season. By season’s end, the series will have aired over 200 episodes.