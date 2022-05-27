MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Timberlake has sold his music catalog for a reported $100 million, according to several sources including the Wall Street Journal.

Sources say Hipgnosis Song Management bought 100% of Timberlake’s publishing rights, mainly from his career as a solo artist after he was a member of the group NSYNC.

Songs now under the control of the Blackstone-backed music rights management group include “SexyBack” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Timberlake is a Memphis-area native who grew up in the Shelby Forest area before finding fame as an entertainer in the 1990s. He is a part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies basketball team.