INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/NEXSTAR) — Janet Jackson and Nelly are “Together Again.”

Five-time Grammy award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson recently announced that she was adding 35 dates to her Together Again concert tour.

These 2024 tour stops build off Jackson’s 2023 Together Again Tour, which included 36 sold-out shows and was met with rave reviews.

The Together Again Tour is a celebration of Jackson’s career, and will cover all her hits. Rapper Nelly will open all of the shows, according to Billboard, performing hit songs and fan favorites from his two-decade career.

Jackson and Nelly’s first stops will begin in California in June. Here’s a look at the dates and cities where they’ll travel to this summer:

June 4: Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, Palm Desert, California

June 6: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

June 8: The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California

June 9: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

June 11: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

June 12: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

June 14: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah

June 16: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

June 18: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota

June 19: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

June 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Missouri

June 22: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

June 23: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

June 25: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

June 26: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

June 28: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

June 29: The XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

July 2: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Detroit, Michigan

July 3: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

July 5: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, New York

July 6: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

July 9: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

July 10: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

July 12: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

July 13: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

July 14: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina

July 16: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida

July 18: iThink Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida

July 20: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

July 21: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

July 23: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

July 25: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

July 26: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

July 27: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

July 30: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Tickets go on sale for the general public at LiveNation.com on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. local time for each venue.