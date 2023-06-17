PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An infant was found dead inside an Ohio garbage truck Thursday afternoon after Plain City police received a call from the village’s contracted refuse company.

The infant appeared to be a full-term newborn from zero to one month of age, according to a news release from police.

“My little brother comes around banging on the door saying there’s a bunch of cops in front of our house,” Plain City resident Dmitri Price said. “So I look out the window and there’s about 12 cops, firetruck, everything’s here. I didn’t believe it at first. It’s not every day you hear a dead baby inside a freakin’ dumpster truck. … It’s cruel. It’s really cruel.”

Officers responded and located the infant in the rear collection point of the garbage truck. Medic personnel from the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District pronounced the infant dead at 2:33 p.m.

The body of the deceased infant was removed from the scene and taken for an autopsy to be performed by the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“At first I didn’t think it was real. Then I found out it was and it shocked me,” resident Maksin Price said. “I wanna find out who did it and hopefully they get thrown in jail for what they did because that is wrong. That’s crazy. Like who would do such a thing?”

Plain City police will be leading the investigation. Additional details will be provided Friday afternoon, including the preliminary cause of death and gender of the infant, police said.