(NEXSTAR) – The Recording Academy has taken a lot of criticism in recent years, but no one could ever accuse them of being ungenerous.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, had previously announced five new categories for 2023, in an effort to celebrate “ever-changing” genres of music. That brings the grand total to a whopping 91 different categories, which celebrate everything from Alternative and Jazz to … well, Beyoncé, according to a comprehensive list of the honorees.

Ninety-one categories may sound like a lot — and it is. But between last year’s ceremony and the upcoming one on Sunday, the Recording Academy felt it necessary to add the five newest categories as part of its “commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape,” per a press release issued in July 2022, when the Recording Academy officially announced the news.

The new categories are: Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

“The Academy’s top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a statement included with the announcement.

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Added after the Recording Academy initiated a Songwriters & Composers Wing, the Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical award is intended to honor a songwriter for the entirety of their writing credits, across any genres, over the given year.

Nominees include:

Amy Allen (who wrote or co-wrote songs for Lizzo and Harry Styles, among others)

Nija Charles (writing credits include Beyonce, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion)

Tobias Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, Adele, FKA Twigs, Orville Peck)

The-Dream (co-writer of more than half the songs on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance”)

Laura Veltz (Maren Morris, Demi Lovato, Ingrid Andress)

Best Alternative Music Performance

The Grammys have long recognized a Best Alternative Music Album (sometimes even calling the category “Best Alternative Music Performance”), though there will be two separate categories at the 2023 ceremony. The latest iteration honors a song in the Alternative genre, rather than a whole album.

Nominees include:

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainty”

Florence and the Machine – “King”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Best Americana Performance

Part of the American Roots Music slate of categories, Best Americana Performance is intended to celebrate the personnel and performers behind a single song in the Americana-genre — which itself includes American Roots, Bluegrass, Blues and Folk music.

Nominees include:

Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon (A Tribute To Michael Nesmith)”

Asleep At The Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

A self-explanatory category, the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games of Other Interactive Media was created to honor music composed specifically for such games or media.

Nominees include:

Austin Wintory – “Aliens: Fireteam Elite”

Stephanie Economou – “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok”

Bear McCreary – “Call of Duty Vanguard”

Richard Jacques – “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”

Christopher Tin – “Old World”

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

The Spoken Word field previously consisted of only an award for Best Spoken Word Album (now known as Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording). The new poetry category was reportedly added in response to requests from the “spoken word and poetry communities,” according to the Recording Academy.

Nominees include:

Ethelbert Miller – “Black Men Are Precious

Amanda Gorman – “Call Us What We Carry: Poems”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – “Hiding in Plain View”

J. Ivy – “The Poet Who Sat By The Door”

Amir Sulaiman – “You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.”

In addition to the five new categories, the Recording Academy will be giving a special merit award to the “Best Song for Social Change.” Nominees have not been made public.

Viewers tuning in on Sunday night, however, may not even see any winners from these categories being announced: The majority of the 91 awards will be presented during a pre-telecast premiere event (which can be streamed online) ahead of the televised ceremony.

In other words, Grammy viewers should probably expect to see the Beyoncé-inclusive categories — all nine of them — ahead of any new additions.

The 65th Grammy Awards airs on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, Feb. 5.