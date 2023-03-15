(KTXL) — Multiple helicopters were broken into and one was operated before crashing on Wednesday morning at the Sacramento Executive Airport, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said they received several reports of multiple helicopters being broken into early Wednesday morning.

Officers that responded found a helicopter with major damage that “appeared to have been operated,” police said in a statement.

There are currently no reported injuries from the crash and no one is in custody.

“This investigation is in its early stages and this information is preliminary as detectives work to learn exactly what occurred,” the statement continued.