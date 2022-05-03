LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers have spoken out after a leaked draft opinion suggests that the Supreme Court is on track to overturning the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

The possibility of overturning the decision has been in the air over the past couple of months, and according to a report detailing a Supreme Court decision, the possibility is soon to become a reality.

Many of Arkansas lawmakers who have released statements since the new broke Monday seemed show a great deal of concern as to how the details behind the story was leaked to reporters while still supporting the possible change in legal precedent.

Governor Asa Hutchinson stated in a tweet that he has supported the idea of Roe v. Wade being overturned, but he described the leak from within the court as “reprehensible.”

“I have advocated for the reversal of Roe v. Wade all my political career. The leak from someone within the court is reprehensible and should lead to an investigation but I do hope the court returns authority to the states,” Hutchinson tweeted.

Sen. John Boozman also voiced his opinion on the status of the Supreme Court’s confidentiality, saying that the breach “serves to undermine its role in our system.” Like the governor, Boozman also supported the possible decision.

“When the Court formally issues its decision in the Dobbs case, I pray it gives Arkansas and every other state the power to protect innocent, unborn children,” he said.

Sen. Tom Cotton joined the call for an investigation into the leak while also stating his opinion on the initial decision in the Roe v. Wade case, calling it “egregiously wrong.”

“The Supreme Court & the DOJ must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary,” Cotton tweeted. “In the meantime, Roe was egregiously wrong from the beginning & I pray the Court follows the Constitution & allows the states to once again protect unborn life.

Rep. French Hill commented after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday that the draft opinion was leaked.

“The leak of Justice Alito’s draft opinion is alarming & undermines the integrity & independence of the Supreme Court and erodes further confidence in the functionality of our institutions,” Hill tweeted. “As a man of faith & father, I will always value life & support policies that reflect that.”

Rep. Rick Crawford supported the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overruled, stating that the decision “would return abortion issues to our democratic process and restore the genius of the framework outlined in our Constitution.”

“As a consistently pro-Life American, I have long called for overturning Roe v. Wade, an egregious case of Justices making laws rather than interpreting the laws written by our democratically-elected Representatives,” Crawford stated. “Overturning Roe would return abortion issues to our democratic process and restore the genius of the framework outlined in our Constitution,” Crawford said. “It would also save countless babies’ lives.”

Before the leak was confirmed, he also acknowledged the possibility of the Supreme Court leak calling for those responsible to be brought to justice.

“This disgraceful and possibly illegal breach of Supreme Court secrecy is a sad sign of the scorched-earth campaign by radical Leftists to undermine our Constitution and its carefully crafted separation of powers. All Americans must reject this frontal assault on our Constitution and bring those responsible to justice,” he added.