(NEXSTAR) — Love Trader Joe’s, or just a fan of autumnal treats? You could be the perfect candidate for the opportunity to try all of Trader Joe’s new fall products — and get paid $1,000 for it. It goes without saying that you must love pumpkin, of course.

FinanceBuzz, a financial tips and recommendations site, is now hiring a “pumpkin spice pundit” to undertake a fall feast of Trader Joe’s items like pumpkin-centric ravioli, samosas and waffles. Desserts like cinnamon rolls and apple cider donuts are also on the menu, FinanceBuzz says.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, based in the U.S. and live near a Trader Joe’s location for in-person shopping. As the tester, you’d be tasked with writing out your impressions of each food or drink item and rating them based on several factors.

FinanceBuzz explains the aim of the review is to find which items are the “best” ones and to “decide which foods to budget for and which to skip.”

While the “side gig” isn’t affiliated or endorsed by Trader Joe’s, the selected taster will receive a $500 gift card to cover costs of test items.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 28 and the chosen candidate will be notified by Sept. 2, FinanceBuzz says. The selected pumpkin pundit will complete their task by Sept. 18.

Paid to taste

Professional taste testing may sound like silly fun but it’s a real business and valuable market research to food companies.

Earlier this month, the Canadian Candy Funhouse company opened hiring for a “chief candy officer” — a position that entails trying over 3,500 pieces of candy each month. The position paid about $77,786 USD per year to help the company decide which products it will carry.

In July, the Washington Post reported Hershey would begin its search for a part-time “sensory panelist,” a role requiring six months of training with the company’s research and development team.