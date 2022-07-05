(The Hill) — A Fulton County grand jury has issued a slew of subpoenas to seven people, including Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and conservative lawyer John Eastman, as part of an investigation surrounding former President Trump.

In addition to Giuliani, Graham and Eastman, those issued subpoenas include conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, podcast host Jacki Pick Deason, former Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis and pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution was the first to report about the subpoenas, which were filed on Tuesday.

The Fulton County grand jury is tied to a probe launched by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and is looking at whether there were attempts to unlawfully influence the 2020 election by Trump and his allies.

The Hill has reached out to Giuliani; Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign, where Ellis is a senior legal adviser; and a spokesperson for Graham for comment.

