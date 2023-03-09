MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Major League Baseball player Luther Hackman pled guilty to money laundering and cocaine conspiracy charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

According to information presented in court, investigators with Homeland Security Investigations received information that a man named “Pablo” in searching for multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine for his clients.

After a series of communications, investigators identified “Pablo” as 46-year-old Paul Seib and arranged a meeting to transfer 10 kilograms of cocaine.

The DOJ said Seib and former professional baseball player Luther Hackman came to the meeting, but the drug deal did not happen because the person who was paying for the narcotics didn’t show up.

The DOJ said in January 2022, Hackman gave a confidential source $96,800 in cash and told them about a shipment of 4 kilograms of cocaine and 20 pounds of methamphetamine coming from California.

However, investigators intercepted the shipment and detained Hackman when he arrived.

After a four day trial, Paul Seib and a Canadian citizen were convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms of cocaine. Seib’s sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

Hackman pled guilty to money laundering and conspiring to distribute cocaine. His sentencing is set for Jun. 7.

According to ESPN, Hackman started his major league career with the Colorado Rockies in 1999, playing for only one season. He went on to play for the San Diego Padres for the 2003 season and the St. Louis Cardinals between 2000 and 2002.