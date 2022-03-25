MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. says it will load up a cargo airplane with 76 tons of medical aid for Ukrainian refugees for a flight destined for Poland that is scheduled to leave Memphis International Airport on Saturday.

The Memphis-based shipping giant said the FedEx Express charter flight to Warsaw is a donation from the company, which has given more than $1.5 million to relief efforts for Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion of their country.

Provided by Direct Relief, the aid includes an emergency field hospital containing 50 beds, IV poles and kits, defibrillators, tourniquets and oxygen supplies.

On Friday, First Lady Jill Biden will be in Memphis to visit Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients recently evacuated for treatment at St. Jud Children’s Research Hospital.