MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal Express, one of the nation’s largest shipping companies announced they will be suspending services to and from Ukraine in light of the escalating conflict in the region.

The company is also suspending inbound service to Russia until further notice.



In a statement posted on their website, FedEx said “In light of current circumstances, we will temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice. The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact.”

FedEx also said that Money Back Guarantees are currently suspended for all services in Europe until further notice.

