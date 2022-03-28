MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx arrived in Poland Sunday with 76 tons of donated medical aid for Ukrainian refugees.

The plane was loaded up in Memphis with medical supplies including beds, IV poles and kits, trauma and wound care medications, chronic disease medications and oxygen supplies.

The non-profit group, Direct Relief” provided the supplies and FedEx delivered them at no charge.

The Memphis-based shipping giant said the FedEx Express charter flight to Warsaw is a donation from the company, which has given more than $1.5 million to relief efforts for Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion of their country.

On Friday, First Lady Jill Biden was in Memphis to visit Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients recently evacuated for treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.