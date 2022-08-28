Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosion at a Portland food cart pod shook at least a city block, shattering windows.

Portland Police and Portland Fire received multiple calls around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting an explosion at the food cart pod near SW 5th Avenue and SW Harvey Milk Street.

Officials arrived and reported finding that an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the block surrounding the pod.

Officers said they searched the area for anyone who may have been injured by the blast, but could not find anyone.

PPB’s Explosive Disposal Unit performed a sweep of the area for any other potential explosive devices.

The fire investigators report that “there is no indication at this time this incident was a device and it is being investigated as a fuel gas explosion consistent with something like propane.”

Portland Fire & Rescue is expected to release more information later in the day.

Police ask anyone with information about the explosion to contact the Portland Police Bureau at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story.