LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of DUI.

Lynch, 36, most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Officers arrested the 2014 Super Bowl champ following a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said. Officers suspected Lynch was impaired and took him to jail.

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after NFL football practice, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Oakland, California native played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.

Nexstar’s KLAS first reported the news Tuesday morning.

An attorney for Lynch, Richard Schonfeld, declined to comment.

This is a developing story.