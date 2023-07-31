(KRON) – Angus Cloud, the actor best known for his role in the HBO series “Euphoria,” has been found dead at his family’s home in Oakland, according to his publicist, Cait Bailey.

In a statement sent to TMZ, the first outlet to report the death, Cloud’s family confirmed his passing:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement read. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Variety also reported the actor’s death, citing his family.

A statement from HBO Monday read:

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was walking down the street in New York when casting director Jennifer Venditti noticed him. Series creator Sam Levinson made him the co-star of the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television.

Cloud starred as Fezco on 16 episodes of the HBO show in addition to appearances in “North Hollywood,” “The Perfect Women” and music videos with Becky G and Juice WRLD.

He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”

Cloud was born in Oakland according to his IMDB page.

He was 25 years old. No cause of death was given

If you or anyone you know are struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat or text.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.