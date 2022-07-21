MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shonka Dukureh, the actress who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in the movie ‘Elvis’, has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. She was 44.

According to police, Dukureh was found dead Thursday in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment in Nashville. She shared the apartment with her two young children.

Authorities said there is no evidence of foul play. Further information about her death has not been released at this time.

Dukureh, a Fisk University graduate, recently made her big screen debut in ‘Elvis’. She also performed Doja Cat’s hit song ‘Vegas’ with the music artist at Cochella this year.

The Elvis biopic was released on June 24, 2022, and soared past Top Gun during its opening weekend. It took the #1 spot as well as making over $31M.

WREG is working to learn more information.