MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dolly Parton will be inducted into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock Hall Foundation announced the latest inductees on Wednesday morning. Parton was selected in this year’s HOF Performer Category alongside Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Carly Simon.

Back in March, the country music star bowed out of the nomination. Dolly posted on Twitter, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Days later, the Rock Hall Foundation released a statement saying she was already chosen to be nominated and revealed that she wasn’t removed from the ballot.

The 37th annual induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022.