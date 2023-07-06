(KTLA) — Firefighters rescued a large dog stuck between two buildings in California on Wednesday, authorities said.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from Tujunga at around 2:48 p.m.

“Firefighters were made aware of the trapped dog while finishing up with a medical response nearby,” LAFD said on an Instagram post.

The dog, named Ziggi, is believed to have crawled into the narrow space between the two buildings to escape the sound of fireworks, fire officials said, and had likely been stuck there overnight.

“Ziggi was stuck in there pretty good,” said Barry Koven, Ziggi’s owner. “We pulled her up and then she went back down. I thought I was going to lose her. She brings a lot of happiness to me. She doesn’t deserve to die in a wall.”

Video of Ziggi taken after his rescue showed a happy pooch with no apparent injuries from the incident.

Ziggi seen here getting pets after being rescued from between two buildings in Tujunga on July 4, 2023. (LAFD)

Ziggi seen here getting some rest of she was rescued by LAFD crews from between two buildings on July 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Ziggi seen here getting nuzzles from her owner after getting rescued from between two buildings by LAFD on July 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Ziggi seen giving the “side eye,” after LAFD rescued her from between two buildings on July 5, 2023. (KTLA)

“I haven’t had that much experience with this unique, complex type of incident,” LAFD firefighter Jeffrey Sambar said. “As a dog owner myself, I do know that dogs and other animals get very scared and spooked with firecrackers.”

Koven said he was incredibly grateful to the firefighters.

“It brings tears to my eyes, but it made me feel really good. I really thank the fire department. They did a great job. I mean, I tried. I couldn’t do it. They came, they did it,” he said.