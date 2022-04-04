(WFXR) – Two hand sanitizer products with Disney branding are being recalled because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the presence of benzene and methanol, two toxic chemical compounds.

The products impacted are a Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer and two colors of The Mandalorian hand sanitizers with Baby Yoda on the packaging (see pictures below).

Exposures to large quantities of benzene, whether it’s through inhalation, orally, or through the skin, can result in cancers such as leukemia and other blood disorders.

People exposed to large amounts of methanol can experience nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurry vision, coma, seizures, blindness, damage to the central nervous system, or even death.

The FDA said anyone who ingests the hand sanitizers – whether intentionally or not – could suffer methanol poisoning.

Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc., which imported the hand sanitizers to the U.S., said the products impacted by this recall were manufactured between April and May 2020. The company said the affected lots were already taken off store shelves in April 2021 for other “unrelated commercial reasons.”

Below are the products that are impacted:

Product MFG Lot # EXPIRE DATE NDC # Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20D21 6/30/2022 74530-013-02 The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue/green color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20E21 9/30/2022

74530-012-02 Data from FDA



The Mandolorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% are being recalled. (Photos courtesy: FDA)

If you have these hand sanitizers, you should stop using them immediately and throw them away.

Those who would like to request a refund or have questions regarding the recall can contact Best Brand here. If you are experiencing any problems related to using this product you are asked to contact your doctor.